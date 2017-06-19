Many Prospects Shined In Nebraska's F...

Many Prospects Shined In Nebraska's First Friday Night Lights Camp

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Corn Nation

Even though the weather didn't help out much on Friday night, the Nebraska coaching staff got a good look at some kids in their first Friday Night Lights camp of the 2017 offseason. - The main focus of attention was Scottsbluff's Garrett Nelson , a 2019 Defensive End who also sported offers from both South Dakota & South Dakota State by the end of the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corn Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we are tired of jeff boppre may u hurry up and ... (Mar '09) May '17 mamab2017 102
looking for Lena Kay Sutton Mar '17 Niece in Missouri 1
News Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m... Jan '17 Phart Brigade 3
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... (Dec '16) Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC