How President Richard Nixon spent his...

How President Richard Nixon spent his last day in the White House

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff Police s... -- A blimp crashed Thursday morning in a field about a half-mile from the U.S. Open at the Erin Hills golf course in Wisconsin, injuring the pilot, the U.S. Golf ... -- On Aug. 9, 1974, President Richard Nixon woke up with a start after a restless night." I looked at my watch," Nixon said years later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we are tired of jeff boppre may u hurry up and ... (Mar '09) May '17 mamab2017 102
looking for Lena Kay Sutton Mar '17 Niece in Missouri 1
News Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m... Jan '17 Phart Brigade 3
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... (Dec '16) Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC