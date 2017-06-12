Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand testifies for 7 hours in sexual assault case

Desirae Rein w... -- During a public hearing on Tuesday, Massachusetts lawmakers debated a bill that would ban the use of Native American mascots in public schools.The bill, ... -- Short-sighted, silly, selfish and dangerous.That's how President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord is being described -- b... The Tractor Relay Across Nebraska is making it's way across the southern part of the state again this week. This relatively new annual event travels the state to celebr... The Scottsbluff High School boys' basketball program is offering a youth basketball camp for any interested boys in western Nebraska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.