Aulick Industries awarded 2017 Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grant

Monday Jun 26 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Governor Pete Ricketts announced today that Aulick Industries of Scottsbluff is one of three companies across Nebraska as a 2017 grant recipients for the Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative. The program that connects young Nebraskans to careers in the manufacturing and technology sectors.

