Aulick Industries awarded 2017 Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grant
Governor Pete Ricketts announced today that Aulick Industries of Scottsbluff is one of three companies across Nebraska as a 2017 grant recipients for the Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative. The program that connects young Nebraskans to careers in the manufacturing and technology sectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Scottsbluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we are tired of jeff boppre may u hurry up and ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|mamab2017
|102
|looking for Lena Kay Sutton
|Mar '17
|Niece in Missouri
|1
|Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m...
|Jan '17
|Phart Brigade
|3
|Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|secunwon
|1
|Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|3
|Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Pierre von Sanchez
|11
|Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|MacBarren
|12
Find what you want!
Search Scottsbluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC