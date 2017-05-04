Nebraska village becomes ghost town a...

Nebraska village becomes ghost town after beer stores close

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: The Hastings Tribune

A Nebraska village blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation remained a virtual ghost town Monday as mental health and substance abuse advocates arrived to help people at risk of suffering from withdrawal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Lena Kay Sutton Mar '17 Niece in Missouri 1
News Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m... Jan '17 Phart Brigade 3
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
News Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16) Jan '16 a friend 1
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC