Nebraska village becomes ghost town after beer stores close
A Nebraska village blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation remained a virtual ghost town Monday as mental health and substance abuse advocates arrived to help people at risk of suffering from withdrawal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsbluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for Lena Kay Sutton
|Mar '17
|Niece in Missouri
|1
|Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m...
|Jan '17
|Phart Brigade
|3
|Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat...
|Dec '16
|secunwon
|1
|Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|3
|Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Pierre von Sanchez
|11
|Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|MacBarren
|12
|Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|a friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsbluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC