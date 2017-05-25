Country star trivia

Court documents say 58-year-old Terry Weddle is scheduled to be sent... -- A white University of Maryland student accused of fatally stabbing a black man on campus was held without bond after he made his first appearance in cou... -- ISIS has claimed responsibility for an explosion Monday at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people and injured 59 other... Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., issued the following statement after the announcement of the President's budget proposal: "While there are several provisions with which... Western Nebraska Community College will be holding its annual Cougar Golf Classic Saturday, June 10 at the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.