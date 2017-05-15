5 moments Donald Trump and James Come...

5 moments Donald Trump and James Comey were at odds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

"I was going to fire Comey," he said, "There's no good time to do it, by the way I was gonna fire him regardless of the recommendation." So why did Trump sour on Comey? And what led him to decide over the weekend to pull the trigger without a replacement nominee ready to announce? Here are some moments in the past year when Comey and Trump did not align, which likely contributed to Trump's reasons for firing Comey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Lena Kay Sutton Mar '17 Niece in Missouri 1
News Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m... Jan '17 Phart Brigade 3
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
News Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16) Jan '16 a friend 1
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC