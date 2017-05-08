2 detained in connection with missing couple found dead in Belize: Police
This award will sup... -- Police have detained two people in connection with the suspected murder of an American man and his girlfriend who were found dead Monday afternoon in... -- President Barack Obama's former national security adviser Susan Rice said she will not testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee chaired by Sen. Lin... - Police have detained two people in connection with the suspected murder of an American man and his girlfriend who were found dead Monday afternoon in Belize. Drew DeVoursney, 36, of Atlanta and Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto were reported missing last week and their remains were found Monday in an "advanced state of decomposition" with DeVoursney's body on top of Matus body, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Scottsbluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for Lena Kay Sutton
|Mar '17
|Niece in Missouri
|1
|Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m...
|Jan '17
|Phart Brigade
|3
|Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat...
|Dec '16
|secunwon
|1
|Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|3
|Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Pierre von Sanchez
|11
|Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|MacBarren
|12
|Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|a friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsbluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC