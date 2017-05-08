2 detained in connection with missing...

2 detained in connection with missing couple found dead in Belize: Police

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

This award will sup... -- Police have detained two people in connection with the suspected murder of an American man and his girlfriend who were found dead Monday afternoon in... -- President Barack Obama's former national security adviser Susan Rice said she will not testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee chaired by Sen. Lin... - Police have detained two people in connection with the suspected murder of an American man and his girlfriend who were found dead Monday afternoon in Belize. Drew DeVoursney, 36, of Atlanta and Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto were reported missing last week and their remains were found Monday in an "advanced state of decomposition" with DeVoursney's body on top of Matus body, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Lena Kay Sutton Mar '17 Niece in Missouri 1
News Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m... Jan '17 Phart Brigade 3
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
News Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16) Jan '16 a friend 1
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC