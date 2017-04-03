What you need to know about Equal Pay Day

The Gering Police Department responded and assis... -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association appears to be satisfied with North Carolina's semi-repeal of its so-called bathroom bill, and is prepared to hold to... -- House Speaker Paul Ryan encouraged Republicans Tuesday to continue renewed health care discussions, but refused to lay out a timeline for a vote on the measure... -- While the trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's It had people who fear clowns running for cover, a YouTube user has mined viral... -- Tuesday is "Equal Pay Day," or the day that signifies how far into the year a woman must work to earn what her male colleagues were paid the previous year.Here's... -- A 6-year-old "Star Wars" fanatic undergoing treatment for a brain tumor was surprised by a storm trooper, imperial gunner and shoretrooper at MD Ander... As Nashville prepares to pay tribute to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.