Pope Francis draws 15,000 to open-air mass in Egypt weeks after deadly attacks on country's churches

Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson ... -- The ground search for an escaped inmate convicted in the attempted murder of a Delaware cop was called off Saturday, police said.David M. Watson, 28, escaped ... -- Pope Francis drew a crowd of 15,000 to an open-air Mass in Egypt on his last day visiting the overwhelmingly Muslim nation, where Christians and their churches have... Take your support of "Making the Best Better" and "Learning to Do" wherever you go with the new license plates showcasing Nebraska 4-H and Nebraska FFA! The Nebraska 4-H Found... Nebraska safety Nathan Gerry is the first Husker selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.