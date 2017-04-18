Pentagon begins Nuclear Posture Review

Senior Airmen Mark Pacis, left, and Christopher Carver mount a refurbished nuclear warhead on to the top of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile inside an underground silo in Scottsbluff, Neb., April 15, 1997. The Pentagon has begun a Nuclear Posture Review that will guide the strategy for the U.S. military's nuclear weapons programs and modernization of the nuclear triad over the next decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.