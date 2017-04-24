Ex-teacher who allegedly kidnapped teen planned to run to Mexico, prosecutors say
Lawmakers passed the measure M... -- The former Tennessee teacher who authorities say kidnapped his 15-year-old student then allegedly spent over a month on the run with her had planned to flee... -- The U.S. Treasury has announced sanctions against 271 employees of the Syrian government agency believed to be responsible for developing chemical weapons like... A new tool is available on the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network website that allows growers to click on a map of Nebraska to find out about research projects conducted on far... Today's big event on the prep schedule is the Scottsbluff boys Golf Invitational being held at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Scottsbluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for Lena Kay Sutton
|Mar '17
|Niece in Missouri
|1
|Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m...
|Jan '17
|Phart Brigade
|3
|Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat...
|Dec '16
|secunwon
|1
|Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|3
|Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Pierre von Sanchez
|11
|Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|MacBarren
|12
|Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|a friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsbluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC