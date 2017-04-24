Caitlyn Jenner "sorry" for Kris' reac...

Caitlyn Jenner "sorry" for Kris' reaction to Cait's new memoir

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The commission ran into fiscal problems las... -- The former Tennessee teacher who authorities say kidnapped his 15-year-old student then allegedly spent over a month on the run with her had planned to flee... -- French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen announced Monday that she is temporarily stepping down from her party's leadership as she battles for the presidency. Sh... Today the National Biodiesel Board argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit regarding the Renewable Fuel Standard for 2014-16.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Lena Kay Sutton Mar '17 Niece in Missouri 1
News Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m... Jan '17 Phart Brigade 3
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
News Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16) Jan '16 a friend 1
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,208 • Total comments across all topics: 280,657,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC