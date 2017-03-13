Study: Too little or too much sleep u...

Study: Too little or too much sleep ups risk of dementia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

White Sox 5Milwaukee 14, Cle... -- Christopher Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax Media, and a personal friend of President Trump, described him as being "very confident and very angry" about his belief th... -- Actor Bill Paxton died of stroke days after undergoing surgery to fix an aortic aneurysm and repair a heart defect, according to his death certifica... -- Exxon Mobil Corp. announced Monday that it plans to spend $20 billion over 10 years on 11 plants along the Gulf Coast, resulting in the creation of 45,000 jobs -... -- Scientists have suspected for a few years that getting too little deep sleep can keep the brain from clearing out proteins linked to dementia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m... Jan '17 Phart Brigade 3
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
News Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16) Jan '16 a friend 1
News Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15) Dec '15 strauch 1
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Scotts Bluff County was issued at March 16 at 12:52PM CDT

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,618 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC