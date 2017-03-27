Man on parole for murder accused in Scottsbluff drugs case
Court records say 45-year-old Travis Buechler, of Minatare, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and related crimes. Online records say he remained in Scotts Bluff County custody Tuesday.
