Lawyer for Whiteclay beer stores says...

Lawyer for Whiteclay beer stores says attempt to close them 'politically motivated'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Hastings Tribune

A lawyer for Whiteclay's embattled beer stores accused Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson on Friday of mounting a politically motivated attack on his clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Lena Kay Sutton Mar 21 Niece in Missouri 1
News Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m... Jan '17 Phart Brigade 3
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
News Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16) Jan '16 a friend 1
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC