Homeland Security considering separating families illegally crossing border

The question is what is happening to the nomination of Sonny Perdue to be Secretary of Agriculture. Both... The season is on the line come Saturday when the Western Nebraska Community College men's basketball team hosts Northeastern Junior College in the first round of the Region ... -- A former competitor of Michael Phelps is calling out the gold medalist on social media following Phelps' testimony to Congress.Phelps was one of five panelists t... -- After a photo surfaced of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a group meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, President Donald Trump is demanding an ... -- It's been a long journey for Oscar winner for Viola Davis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.