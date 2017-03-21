Gov. Ricketts announces National Ag Week visits
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach will make three days of activities and stops across Nebraska to support and celebrate National Ag Week, March 19-25. Ricketts and agriculture industry representatives will visit several Nebraska communities including Ainsworth, Auburn, Fremont, Friend, Grand Island, Omaha, Plattsmouth, Scottsbluff, Wakefield and West Point.
