21st Century Equipment is First SoilWarrior Dealer in U.S.

Environmental Tillage Systems announced 21st Century Equipment as the first SoilWarrior dealer in the U.S. Based out of Scottsbluff, Neb., 21st Century Equipment will sell SoilWarrior zone tillage and nutrient application equipment throughout their sales territory in western Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. "In keeping with our brand, we're continuously trying new technology to find measurable and repeatable value for our growers," remarks Owen Palm, CEO, 21st Century Equipment.

