21st Century Equipment is First SoilWarrior Dealer in U.S.
Environmental Tillage Systems announced 21st Century Equipment as the first SoilWarrior dealer in the U.S. Based out of Scottsbluff, Neb., 21st Century Equipment will sell SoilWarrior zone tillage and nutrient application equipment throughout their sales territory in western Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. "In keeping with our brand, we're continuously trying new technology to find measurable and repeatable value for our growers," remarks Owen Palm, CEO, 21st Century Equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lessiter Publications.
Add your comments below
Scottsbluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m...
|Jan '17
|Phart Brigade
|3
|Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat...
|Dec '16
|secunwon
|1
|Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|3
|Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Pierre von Sanchez
|11
|Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|MacBarren
|12
|Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|a friend
|1
|Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|strauch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsbluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC