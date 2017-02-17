Western Nebraska man's vehicular homicide trial delayed
Scottsbluff radio station KNEB reports that the motor vehicle homicide trial for 23-year-old Joshua Bolzer, of Mitchell, is now set for May 1. The trial had been set to begin in March.
