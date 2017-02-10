Three Dead, One Missing Following Explosion in Louisiana

One person was reported mi... - A Russian court has given the country's most prominent opposition leader a five-year suspended prison sentence for embezzlement in what critics say is a... According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association, ethanol production averaged 1.055 million barrels per day -or 44.31 million gallons daily. That is do... The Western Nebraska Community College women's basketball team jumped into the NJCAA national rankings for the first time this season, coming in at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.