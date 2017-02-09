Stolen / missing cattle: State law officers seek information
A Scottsbluff area cattle producer reported to the Nebraska Brand Committee that 20 black heifers and 3 black bulls are missing from pasture land in northwest Nebraska near Crawford. After an open investigation and extensive search, authorities have found no sign of the cattle, which may indicate they are stolen, Meyer said.
