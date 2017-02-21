Sister of US tourist killed on Melbou...

Sister of US tourist killed on Melbourne flight remembers her brother as 'a great guy'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

We'll start... -- The Minnesota Timberwolves are said to be interested in New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.Sources tell ESPN the Timberwolves have contacted the Knicks to ... -- The Department of Homeland Security released two new memos Tuesday morning about immigration enforcement, including the hiring of more than 15,000 new employee... -- Angelina Jolie has kept a low profile the past several months, in the wake of her split from husband Brad Pitt. But Saturday, she made a public appear... - Uber said on Monday that it is tapping former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to help conduct an investigation into sexual harassment claims made by a for... By DR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m... Jan 27 Phart Brigade 3
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
News Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16) Jan '16 a friend 1
News Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15) Dec '15 strauch 1
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Scotts Bluff County was issued at February 22 at 4:59AM CST

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,574 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC