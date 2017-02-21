Sharks and 'Shark Tank's' most frustrating, yet successful entrepreneur

Marta Pulfer, a 17-year-old from Wayne, Nebraska, was crowned the Nebraska Dairy Princess during the annual Nebraska State Dairy Convention in Columbus... - Police investigating the slayings of two girls in Indiana released new evidence Wednesday in hopes it will lead to the capture of their killer.The evide... - Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Australia Wednesday, kicking off a four-day visit, marking the first time a serving Israeli prime minster has visited the countr... COLUMBUS, Nebraska - Marta Pulfer, a 17-year-old from Wayne, Nebraska, was crowned the Nebraska Dairy Princess during the annual Nebraska State Dairy Convention in Columbus... The Scottsbluff girls basketball team is the two time defending B-6 District champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.