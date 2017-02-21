Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown impliment snow emergency plan for Thursday
Due to the predicted snowy weather conditions, the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning at 6:00 A.M. Thursday, February 23, 2017, until further notice. Those people living along the snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that don't interfere with the snow routes.
