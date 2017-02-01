Mountain lion killed in Scottsbluff
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission worked with a local veterinarian to dart and then euthanize the 105-pound male mountain lion after it was discovered on the porch of a Scottsbluff home that evening. The Nebraska State Patrol and the Scottsbluff Police Department also responded.
