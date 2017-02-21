Miranda Lambert & Anderson East: "Fifty Shades Darker"

While Regional Wes... -- The beloved giant panda Bao Bao departed from Washington, D.C., Tuesday for her new home in China.Bao Bao took off from Dulles International Airport in Virgini... -- Scientists from India have discovered seven new species of frogs, according to a news release Tuesday from PeerJ, a peer-reviewed biological and medical sciences... A push to reduce property taxes in this year's legislative session is gaining new support in Nebraska. The coalition announced Tuesday includes 16 agricultural and school g... It's another busy week of high school basketball as we mix girls district play with C and D games for the boys with subdistricts taking place around the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.