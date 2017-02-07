Innovation grant program awards milli...

Innovation grant program awards millions to Nebraska schools

Friday Feb 3 Read more: KOTA Television

From after school programs to career training and college readiness, Nebraska schools are striving to make a difference in the lives of every student. Five school districts and Educational Service Units will now receive more than $4 million dollars in grants to help achieve specific learning goals.

