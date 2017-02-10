Former Scottsbluff coach enters not guilty pleas for sexual assault
The former Scottsbluff High girls golf coach facing sexual assault charges Friday entered pleas of not guilty in the case. Mike Klein, 61, of Mitchell, was arraigned in Scotts Bluff County District Court.
