February 2, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News; a 105 pound male mountain lion that wandered into a residential neighborhood in Scottsbluff has been euthanized by Nebraska Game and Parks officials. ... -- The company building the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is seeking a ruling that would allow it to seal or redact "sensitive information" in a ... -- Almost as intense as the planning that went into last weekend's Navy SEAL operation in Yemen to seize valuable intel on al-Qaeda's most dangerous affiliate... NASHVILLE, TENN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.