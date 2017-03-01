Country Star Trivia

Erick S... -- Georgia police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the 2005 disappearance of a high school teacher.Ryan Alexander Duke, a former student of the... - At least 4 million people in the Chilean capital of Santiago are without water Monday after rainstorms and landslides have contaminated a major river... Alfalfa usually is a dependable crop. It seems to come back year after year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.