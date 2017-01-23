Scottsbluff golf coach accused of sex...

Scottsbluff golf coach accused of sex assaults on girls

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: KLKN

Court records say 61-year-old Michael Klein is charged with 15 felony counts of sexual assault and five misdemeanor counts. The records say assaults on the first girl occurred between November 2007 and November 2010 and between October 2015 and July 2016 for the second girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
News Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16) Jan '16 a friend 1
News Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15) Dec '15 strauch 1
News Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Second Daughter... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Scotts Bluff County was issued at January 24 at 6:49AM CST

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC