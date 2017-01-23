Scottsbluff golf coach accused of sex assaults on girls
Court records say 61-year-old Michael Klein is charged with 15 felony counts of sexual assault and five misdemeanor counts. The records say assaults on the first girl occurred between November 2007 and November 2010 and between October 2015 and July 2016 for the second girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsbluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat...
|Dec '16
|secunwon
|1
|Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|3
|Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Pierre von Sanchez
|11
|Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|MacBarren
|12
|Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|a friend
|1
|Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|strauch
|1
|Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Second Daughter... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsbluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC