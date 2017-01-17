Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Ci...

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus to Close After 146 Years

The iconic 146-year-old Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will hold its final performances in May as "The Greatest Show on Earth" comes to an end.

