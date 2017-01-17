Producer Says Team Toned Down Violence After Reaction to Bloody "Walking Dead" Premiere

64-year-old Tracy Ford was helping with the annual Deadwood Ball Dr... -- President Obama defended commuting the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning during his final news conference of his administration.The commutation of Manning was... -- The death toll continues to rise from Tuesday's airstrike on a refugee camp in northeast Nigeria, which the country has called a "regrettable operational m... Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture livestock judging team members, from left, are Eleanor Aufdenkamp, North Platte; Braden Wilke, Columbus; and Emilye Vales, DeWitt. Va... Lincoln - The Nebraska baseball team will host a free fan fest on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Hawks Championship Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.