Nebraska murder suspect arrested in Bradley

Lucio P. Munoz, 64, was charged by Scottsbluff, Neb., police with the stabbing death of 48-year-old Melissa May. Bradley Police Chief Michael Johnston said Scottsbluff investigators contacted them saying Munoz possibly could be staying with a relative in Bradley. Munoz was in Kankakee County court today facing extradition.

