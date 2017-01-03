Nebraska murder suspect arrested in B...

Nebraska murder suspect arrested in Bradley

Lucio P. Munoz, 64, was charged by Scottsbluff, Neb., police with the stabbing death of 48-year-old Melissa May. Bradley Police Chief Michael Johnston said Scottsbluff investigators contacted them saying Munoz possibly could be staying with a relative in Bradley. Munoz was in Kankakee County court today facing extradition.

