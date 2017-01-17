Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts speaks in Scottsbluff - January 13, 2017
Governor Pete Ricketts says his proposal to change the way ag land in Nebraska is valued would not go into effect until 2019. Ricketts is proposing changing the method to value rural property from market value to an income based approach.
