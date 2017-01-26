Man Takes Jet Ski Through Flooded California Streets

The snow ... - Virginia police issued a missing and endangered alert for a young mother and her two children who disappeared after she had been out on a blind d... - The parents of an American who has been detained in Venezuela since June are calling on President Donald Trump to "do what the previous administrati... Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Donald J. Trump had signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Part... The Casper College men's basketball team put five players in double figures in registering an 82-74 win over Western Nebraska Community College on Monday night at Cougar Pal... - Here are the latest scores and winners: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATIONWashington 109, Charlotte 99Miami 105, Golden State 102Sacramento 109, Detroit 104San... - ABC News has learned that Judge Neil Gorsuch has emerged as ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.