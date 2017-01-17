Man arrested trying to pass counterfe...

Man arrested trying to pass counterfeit bills

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

A 25 year old man accused of passing a counterfeit $50 bill at a Scottsbluff convenience store matching the description of fake bills Police say have recently been reported has been arrested for forgery. Court documents say David Hernandez attempted to pass the fake money with Chinese writing on it at the Maverick convenience store early the morning of January 14th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
News Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16) Jan '16 a friend 1
News Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15) Dec '15 strauch 1
News Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Second Daughter... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,069,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC