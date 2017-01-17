Man arrested trying to pass counterfeit bills

A 25 year old man accused of passing a counterfeit $50 bill at a Scottsbluff convenience store matching the description of fake bills Police say have recently been reported has been arrested for forgery. Court documents say David Hernandez attempted to pass the fake money with Chinese writing on it at the Maverick convenience store early the morning of January 14th.

