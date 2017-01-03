Four Killed, 15 Wounded After Truck R...

Four Killed, 15 Wounded After Truck Runs Over Israeli Soldiers, Authorities Say

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The purchase of the 83 acres for... -- The man suspected of opening fire in a baggage claim area of a Florida airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight, has been charged with... -- Four people were killed and 15 wounded in West Jerusalem after a truck ran over a group of Israeli soldiers, according to Israeli police and the national ... The United States exported 121.9 million gallons of ethanol in November-down 7% from October's huge total, but still the third-largest monthly total in five years, ac... East Lansing, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... Dec '16 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
News Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16) Jan '16 a friend 1
News Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15) Dec '15 strauch 1
News Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Second Daughter... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,293 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,798

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC