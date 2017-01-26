Explosive announcement of babya s gender earns man a ticket -
A western Nebraska man is in trouble after using an explosive rifle target to announce the gender of his baby. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Jon Sterkel and his wife, Ashley, thought the target would be a fun way to announce they are expecting a boy in June.
Read more at Bladen Journal.
