Chief justice warns of cuts to community corrections programs

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican appraised the judicial branch's accomplishments over the past decade Thursday, and urged lawmakers to carefully consider proposed cuts to the state's court system in his State of the Judiciary address Jan. 19. Heavican told legislators that he had both good and bad news to deliver in his annual address, the 10th he has delivered to the Legislature. "This court, the Nebraska State Bar Association, hundreds of volunteer lawyers and both the Creighton University School of Law and the University of Nebraska College of Law have worked diligently to lessen the problems that unrepresented parties pose to our court system," he said.

