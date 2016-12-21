Two arrested after high-speed pursuit in Eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle
Two people are in custody following a high speed pursuit that weaved through western Scotts Bluff County, into Goshen County, Wyoming and then ended west of Scottsbluff. According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Chief Deputy Troy Brown, suspects Frederick Ramirez and Jennifer Roose were arrested at the end of the two-hour chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Scottsbluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat...
|Dec 9
|secunwon
|1
|Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|3
|Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Pierre von Sanchez
|11
|Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|MacBarren
|12
|Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|a friend
|1
|Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|strauch
|1
|Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Second Daughter... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsbluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC