Trump Calls Putin's Response to US Sanctions 'Great Move'

Friday Dec 30 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Trump hailed Putin's decision not to respond to the Obama administration's measures - meant to counter cyberattacks against the U.S. government and Democratic officials - as a "great move," adding, "I always knew he was very smart!" The tweet follows a two-sentence statement Thursday night reacting to the sanctions, where Trump repeated his call for the country to "move on" while agreeing to meet with intelligence agencies next week for a full briefing.

