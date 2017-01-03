Trump Calls Putin's Response to US Sanctions 'Great Move'
Trump hailed Putin's decision not to respond to the Obama administration's measures - meant to counter cyberattacks against the U.S. government and Democratic officials - as a "great move," adding, "I always knew he was very smart!" The tweet follows a two-sentence statement Thursday night reacting to the sanctions, where Trump repeated his call for the country to "move on" while agreeing to meet with intelligence agencies next week for a full briefing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Scottsbluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat...
|Dec 9
|secunwon
|1
|Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|3
|Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Pierre von Sanchez
|11
|Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|MacBarren
|12
|Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|a friend
|1
|Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|strauch
|1
|Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Second Daughter... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsbluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC