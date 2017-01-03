Shania's New Record Is On the Way Next Spring, But Will It Be Country?
According to EW, among the collaborators Shania is working with on her new album are people who've worked with Ed Sheeran , One Direction , Bruce Springsteen and James Bay . Of course, on her last album, the Diamond-certified Up! , the Canadian superstar made sure her new material appealed to the country audience that first made her famous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Scottsbluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat...
|Dec 9
|secunwon
|1
|Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|3
|Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Pierre von Sanchez
|11
|Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|MacBarren
|12
|Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|a friend
|1
|Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|strauch
|1
|Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Second Daughter... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsbluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC