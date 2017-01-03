Shania's New Record Is On the Way Nex...

Shania's New Record Is On the Way Next Spring, But Will It Be Country?

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

According to EW, among the collaborators Shania is working with on her new album are people who've worked with Ed Sheeran , One Direction , Bruce Springsteen and James Bay . Of course, on her last album, the Diamond-certified Up! , the Canadian superstar made sure her new material appealed to the country audience that first made her famous.

Scottsbluff, NE

