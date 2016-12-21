High speed chase prompts area schools to go on lockdown
Preliminary reports indicate that a stolen white Cadillac took local enforcement on high speed pursuit that reached speeds as high as 80 miles per hour. Several schools were placed on lockdown following the hour long chase throughout the area.
