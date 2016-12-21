Group of Senators Calls for Bipartisan Probe of Russian Hacking

The four l... -- Robert Downey Jr. has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he will indeed appear in Avengers: Infinity War. It was all but certain that his Tony Sta... -- For President-elect Donald Trump's global business partners, the deals that some have called a conflict of interest are looking a lot like money in the ban... -- Scooby the dog loved Christmas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.