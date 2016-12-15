December 15, 2016

December 15, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The vehicle... President-elect Donald Trump made veterans' issues a centerpiece of his presidential campaign. But selecting a leader for the Department of Veterans A... The evacuation of thousands of civilians and rebel fighters from the last remaining opposition holdout in eastern Aleppo began Thursday, bused out in convoy... Lincoln, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsbluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... Dec 9 secunwon 1
News Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15) Aug '16 Mark 3
News Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12) Jul '16 Pierre von Sanchez 11
News Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16) Jun '16 MacBarren 12
News Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16) Jan '16 a friend 1
News Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15) Dec '15 strauch 1
News Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Second Daughter... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Scottsbluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsbluff Forum Now

Scottsbluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsbluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Scottsbluff, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,579

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC