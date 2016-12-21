China Expected to Return US Navy Drone 'Soon'
Owner Rich Wilberger told ... - China is expected to return the U.S. Navy underwater research drone seized last week off the Philippines as soon as Tuesday, U.S. officials say. The handover is expected to occur near Scarborough Shoal, one of the flash points in the South China Sea.
