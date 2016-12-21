Bank makes gift of $50,000 to Nebraska High School Rodeo Association
Sandhills State Bank, the Sandhills' largest locally-headquartered and owned financial institution providing Nebraska values of stability, commitment, and partnership to its customers, today announced a $50,000 donation to the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association Endowment. The $50,000 donation will be invested in the NEHSRA Endowment that was established to help fund the year-end awards and scholarships for the student membership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Scottsbluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat...
|Dec 9
|secunwon
|1
|Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|3
|Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Pierre von Sanchez
|11
|Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|MacBarren
|12
|Former Minatare youth minister makes court appe... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|a friend
|1
|Beitel theft conspiracy cases to be tried together (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|strauch
|1
|Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Second Daughter... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsbluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC