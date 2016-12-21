As Aleppo Falls, Residents Express Sorrow and Fear Waiting to Leave
Manager Scott Marsh... - With the fall of eastern Aleppo - the last opposition stronghold in a major Syrian city - many feel the Syrian revolution is over. Under an agreement brokered by Russia, fighters and activists were supposed to be able to leave for other areas of the country.
